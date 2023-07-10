Child Abuser Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times In Prison: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Convicted child abuser Larry Nassar reportedly has been stabbed multiple times.

Nassar was repeatedly stabbed while in a Florida federal prison, according to The Associated Press. He’s in stable condition.

Nassar was sentenced to 2018 to up to 175 years after being convicted of multiple sexual abuse charges in Michigan and was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child porn and evidence tampering charges. The conviction sent shockwaves through the gymnastics community.

Nassar has been in prison sense being arrested by the FBI on child porn charges in 2016. The former United States women’s national gymnastics team doctor is believed to have abused hundreds of young women.

The things he did were nothing short of horrifying, and he abused some of the biggest names in the sport. McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and Aly Raisman all publicly came out as victims of Nassar.

He ultimately pleaded guilty in Michigan of abusing seven people, but the victim count is known to be significantly higher.

Now, he’s reportedly been stabbed multiple times in a Florida federal prison. Prison is a tough place to be. It’s an impossible and horrifically brutal place to be when you’re a child abuser.

It appears Nassar has now learned that lesson firsthand. While the AP says he’s in stable condition, it doesn’t mean significant damage wasn’t done.

This is a developing situation. Check back for any updates that roll in as we have them at OutKick.