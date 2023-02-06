Kyrie Irving Prompts Stephen A. Smith To Lose It On Jay Williams During Awkward Argument

Videos by OutKick

Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams got into a really bizarre exchange Monday morning.

The duo were discussing Kyrie Irving being traded from the Nets to the Mavericks, and the situation descended into complete chaos.

“Stop telling us what you find interesting and just tell us what you feel. You say, [mocking impression] ‘I find it interesting.’ You always say that. Say what you saying! What are you saying? What are you saying,” Stephen A. said to the former Duke star and NBA player during the heated exchange.

The two then argued in the most passive aggressive manner possible about whether or not Stephen is often triggered or not.

Go ahead and soak up the incredible segment below. No matter what you think of ESPN, it was TV gold.

Serious sparks are flying between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams over Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/Cp7MaSeTQD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2023

Fireworks exploded between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams over Kyrie.

It’s hard to even summarize what happened during that clip. Neither found it entertaining, and it almost immediately became petty.

A grown man was openly mocking another grown man on live TV. If you don’t at least get a solid chuckle out of that, you simply don’t know great entertainment when you see it.

Seriously, what was this moment from Stephen A. when he started impersonating Jay Williams? What was the goal here? Williams legit looked like his soul died as Stephen A. Smith just mocked him to ESPN’s entire “First Take” audience.

Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams get in bizarre argument. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1622619259137294336)

While ESPN is a dumpster fire of a network, you can’t deny Stephen A. Smith knows how to move the needle.

He’s a content machine and, apparently, also unbelievably petty when he wants to be. Honestly, ESPN needs to lean into this carnage because it’s the most entertaining the network has been in a long time.

Stephen A. Smith mocks Jay Williams during “First Take.” (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

RIP to Jay Williams’ soul. A part of it died today thanks to Stephen A. Smith, and I’m not sure it’s ever coming back.