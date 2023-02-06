Videos by OutKick

LeBron James just couldn’t help but to make himself the center of attention after Kyrie Irving was shipped to Dallas.

The Mavericks traded for the star guard in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, and that means LeBron won’t be teaming up on the Lakers with his Cavaliers former teammate.

Kyrie Irving traded to the Dallas Mavericks. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Due to the fact LeBron James is addicted to attention, he had to weigh in and, of course, make it all about himself.

He subtweeted the whole league and the Lakers organization when he hit the send button on “Maybe It’s Me” Sunday night.

Maybe It’s Me — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 6, 2023

LeBron James loves being the center of attention.

There are a handful of things you can count on in life. Death, taxes and LeBron James finding away to insert himself into every situation.

Weirdly, the NYT ran a puff piece on him that claimed he just wanted to be a normal dude. Is subtweeting the NBA because you didn’t get your way with a trade a sign of someone who just wants to lay low?

Or, is it a sign of someone who just can’t be out of the spotlight for even a second? We all know the answer is the latter option.

LeBron James goes viral with reaction to Kyrie Irving trade. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

OutKick’s very own Anthony Farris summed it up nicely with a meme comparing LeBron James’ stupid tweet to Taylor Swift lyrics.

If you’re a grown man and your social media antics are being compared to a T-Swift song, you’re doing something very wrong.

Believe it or not, you don’t have to share publicly every thought in your head. This is a lesson we teach to young kids and teenagers. However, it apparently never made its way to 38-year-old LeBron James’ ears.

LeBron had a petty reaction to Kyrie Irving being traded to the Mavericks. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

It should be fun to see how makes himself the center of attention next. We all know it’s coming. The Lakers star just can’t help himself.