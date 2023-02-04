Stephen A. Smith Has Had Enough Of Kyrie Irving

Videos by OutKick

Even Stephen A. Smith can’t help Kyrie Irving from himself anymore.

“Idiotic,” the ESPN First Take host told NBA Today. “He can not be trusted, and he just reminded the basketball world of that.”

“All it [Irving’s request] did was serve to remind everybody out there that he’s spectacular, we’d love to have him in our uniform, so long as we don’t have to make a long-term investment in him because he can not be trusted.”

"Idiotic… He cannot be trusted. He just reminded the basketball world of that."



Stephen A. Smith on Kyrie Irving's trade request 😳#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/YqY1Jq2QtV — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) February 3, 2023

KYRIE GONNA KYRIE

Smith went on to call out Irving for once again bringing “drama,” before adding that “here he is again,” being a disruptor.

On Friday, multiple outlets reported that Kyrie requested an immediate trade from the Nets by the NBA’s trade deadline of February 9th. He reportedly told the franchise that if they don’t trade him by then, he won’t re-sign when he becomes a free agent, essentially threatening them that they could either get some sort of players in return, or nothing at all.

It’s just the latest team that Kyrie has decided to go scorched-earth on. Just as he had previously done in Cleveland and Boston.

Stephen A. addressed this in a separate appearance on The Michael Kay Show, where he called out Nets owner Joseph Tsai for giving so much power to Irving.

“Joe Tsai gave them the franchise and look at the mess it has caused,” Smith said.

The Nets had built up what was supposed to be a dynasty of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. That has fallen short, with Harden not even being on the team anymore and Kyrie not coming close to playing a full season with the team since joining three-years ago.

Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PEOPLE ARE STILL OBSESSED WITH KYRIE

I feel like there needs to be a case study down on Kyrie. It is truly fascinating the power and pull he has over some people. No matter what he does, some will ALWAYS continue to defend Kyrie and give him another chance. Sure, he’s a talented basketball player, nobody doubts that. But when is enough, enough? Are the talents worth the baggage that comes with it?

Irving isn’t approaching, he’s already sped past that line where someone needs to go to him and say, “Maybe it’s not everybody else… maybe it’s you.”

Ha, wishful thinking.

There’s already three NBA teams that are reportedly interested in signing the embattled player, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for Brooklyn Nets All-Star starter Kyrie Irving, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

There were some talks on a new deal for Irving, but no deal was reached and a trade request was delivered to the organization today, sources tell ESPN. Irving can leave the franchise this summer as a free agent. https://t.co/vnNWbUW56S — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2023

On Friday, LeBron James curiously tweeted a king’s crown after the Irving trade news went public. He’s no fool, he understands that the current makeup of the Lakers team might not even make the playoffs, let alone a championship. And LeBron’s at that point in his career where he can overlook Kyrie’s BS if it means delivering another NBA title.

👀👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see what happens in the coming days. Which team will be willing to overlook all the chaos and the inevitable break-up, just to bring him in? Kyrie’s averaging 27.1 points per game this season along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, so you know some team out there is going to do whatever they can to add that to their roster.