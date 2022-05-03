Stephen A. Smith Gives Molly Qerim’s ‘Look’ His Seal Of Approval As Drama Builds

ESPN bad boy Stephen A. Smith knows what he likes, and ‘First Take’ host Molly Qerim had that “look” going on Tuesday for the loudmouth pundit. While he didn’t appear on Tuesday’s edition of the show, Screamin’ A. didn’t miss an opportunity to praise Jalen Rose’s ex-wife.

“Nice look Molly Qerim. I approve,” an apparently thirsty Stephen A. tweeted to his coworker.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith took notice of ‘First Take’ host Molly Querim’s look on Tuesday / via ESPN; Twitter

There have been rumors flying that there’s been something cooking between these two, and it even resulted in Jalen Rose addressing the rumors.

In a recent interview with GQ, Rose explained how it “bothered” him that there’s been speculation she had a relationship going with Screamin’.

“In my personal relationship, it was laughable to me, to see [Molly Qerim] and I mutually part ways, be in accord about why we’re parting ways, and still see people speculating on why. Not only speculating — in particular saying it was because her and Stephen A. Smith had a relationship,” the former NBA player told GQ.

“And… And, like, unequivocally, I’m not here to speak for what he does in his personal life or what she does in her personal life, I got love for both of them. We still 100. I would just say that for people who thought we parted ways because they have a relationship? Then I got some swampland in Detroit to sell you for top dollar. That is not why we split.

“I still see that, by the way. I might say something about someone’s team and I’ll see, ‘That’s why Molly left him!’ or ‘That’s why Stephen A. kickin’ it wit’ yo ex-wife!’ That’s not true. But, when it happened, it’s two ways for me to handle it as a professional: I work with him, I got love for him, and that’s my brother. I got love for her, we were friends before we were married, we just didn’t work as a couple. I just saw her today. We cool! But for me to see the speculation and for people to assume that was why, it bothered me.”

And there you have it, Jalen Rose doesn’t seem to have a problem with his coworker moving in on his ex-wife. Just love from one guy to another. No big deal. Do your thing, Screamin’.

Work your magic.