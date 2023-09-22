Stephen A. Smith Fails Under Pressure Throwing Out First Pitch At Yankee Stadium

Videos by OutKick

It was Stephen A. Smith versus the pressure, and the latter won.

In what rivals 50 Cent’s historically awful Major League Baseball first pitch, Smith’s throw didn’t even make it to the catcher. In fact, it looked more like Gronk spiking a football than a pitch.

Stephen A. Smith’s first pitch at Yankees Stadium might rival 50 Cent’s first pitch at Citi Field:



📹 @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/BVa7CH2ESq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2023

SMITH’S PITCH WENT 58-FEET

Stephen A. later tried deflecting the blame by saying he was throwing a changeup. Good one, SAS!

That excuse didn’t work for fellow ESPN personality Dan Orlovosky, who ripped Stephen A. for mocking him running out of the back of the end zone during his former NFL playing days.

You have got to be freaking kidding me @stephenasmith



This is worse than I imagined and you make fun of me for running out the end zone! https://t.co/zvkqsxOKGR — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 21, 2023

Fans didn’t hold back either.

Walking in like a big leaguer, walking out like a tee baller — Ivan (@Ivan31365953) September 22, 2023

Even New York Knick Julius Randle had to get in on the action.

Julius Randle on IG: pic.twitter.com/67yMcELm4H — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 22, 2023

Fortunately for Smith, Yankees Stadium had hardly anyone in it because the team is so bad. Actually, Smith could fit in great with the Yankees rotation with a pitch like that, outside of this year’s likely American League Cy-Young award winner Gerrit Cole.