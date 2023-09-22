Stephen A. Smith Fails Under Pressure Throwing Out First Pitch At Yankee Stadium

Videos by OutKick
It was Stephen A. Smith versus the pressure, and the latter won.
In what rivals 50 Cent’s historically awful Major League Baseball first pitch, Smith’s throw didn’t even make it to the catcher. In fact, it looked more like Gronk spiking a football than a pitch.
SMITH’S PITCH WENT 58-FEET
Stephen A. later tried deflecting the blame by saying he was throwing a changeup. Good one, SAS!
That excuse didn’t work for fellow ESPN personality Dan Orlovosky, who ripped Stephen A. for mocking him running out of the back of the end zone during his former NFL playing days.
Fans didn’t hold back either.
Even New York Knick Julius Randle had to get in on the action.
Julius Randle on IG: pic.twitter.com/67yMcELm4H— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 22, 2023
Fortunately for Smith, Yankees Stadium had hardly anyone in it because the team is so bad. Actually, Smith could fit in great with the Yankees rotation with a pitch like that, outside of this year’s likely American League Cy-Young award winner Gerrit Cole.