Stephen A. Smith, ESPN Are Lying About Jan. 6 Death Total

First Take is the only show that knows less about, and spends more time on Jan.6 than The View does.

Stephen A. Smith and his rotation of “talents” are completely confused and now lying to their viewers.

The idea of these segments is to paint Jack Del Rio as a racist for asking why the media continues to excuse the deadly riots in the name of George Floyd. And in doing so, the show is making a mockery of the ESPN brand.

Smith began by saying that Del Rio doesn’t understand the deadly BLM riots because he’s white. Actually, Smith says he’s “whiiiite” in the most condescending voice.

Great insight.

After Ryan Clark got done nodding along with Smith, Marcus Spears entered the picture. This is where Spears claimed that black people should rise up against Del Rio because “people died” at the Capitol:

Marcus Spears is lost talking about Jan. 6-BLM. He says black people should be mad at Del Rio because he brought up BLM riots while talking about Jan .6 and people "died" at the Capitol. It's not until SAS says 25 died during the riots he seemed to know.https://t.co/nsp0YZ6Wws — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 13, 2022

Spears appears unaware that the BLM rioters caused the death of 25 people.

Oh well. ESPN personalities have a unique level of ignorance when it comes to statistics regarding deaths.

In the same segment, Smith reported that “at least five people” died during the Capitol storm. That is a lie. The only person who died on Jan. 6 was Ashley Babbitt, a white Trump supporter.

Oh, but the racism.

Stephen A. Smith and Marcus Spears falsely stated on @espn today that at least five people died on January 6th. This is a lie. The only person who died on January 6th was Ashley Babbitt. pic.twitter.com/X1gtTLjoB1 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 13, 2022

At least Max Kellerman would have corrected that inaccuracy. Too bad Smith kicked him off the show last summer.

On topics like these, ESPN is worse than MSNBC and CNN. The two cable networks at least bring on allegedly dissenting voices to provide a difference of opinion. Not at ESPN. Each personality at ESPN talking about Jan. 6 is far-Left and uninformed.

Stephen A. Smith, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Sarah Spain and the rest of the crew use the limited knowledge they see on Twitter to opine on Jack Del Rio.

Twitter told them that Jan. 6 was the darkest day in US history and the deadly BLM rioters had good intentions. That’s all they see, thus all they know.

Moreover, ESPN commentators know they can lie on set because no one across from them is informed enough to see they are lying.

ESPN would benefit greatly from putting at least one person on a show that can offer an opposing viewpoint. It doesn’t even have to be a conservative voice. Someone informed and not uber-woke would suffice.

And for the sake of accuracy, Stephen A. Smith needs a fact-checker in his ear at all times. He’s spitting out lies and race-baiting like an audition to be the next ESPN host to appear on Joy Reid’s program — a new opportunity at ESPN.

First Take is lying about Jan. 6 and spreading far-Left hysteria. If ESPN had any respect for its viewers, it’d be ashamed.