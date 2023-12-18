Stephen A Smith Can’t Read Dan Orlovsky’s Thank You Card Because His Handwriting Is So Bad

Videos by OutKick

Stephen A. Smith found out the hard way that Dan Orlovsky’s handwriting is even worse than his NFL quarterback takes.

During Monday morning’s segment of “First Take,” Orlovsky presented Smith with a thank you card. Apparently, Smith paid for a lavish date night for Orlovsky and his wife at a fancy Italian restaurant.

Smith didn’t do this out of the kindness of his heart. He bet that Orlovsky wouldn’t buy first class tickets for a flight, and told him he’d take him to Rao’s in New York City if he did.

Smith Was Befuddled By Orlovsky’s Penmanship

Smith made good on his promise after the wager. As such, Orlovsky knew he had to get America’s No. 1 Cowboys hater a thank you gift. His token of appreciation was twofold: a thank you note and small gift (more on that in a second). Orlovsky’s one request was that Smith read the note on air live.

But thanks to Orlovsky’s chicken-scratch handwriting, Smith couldn’t do that. He fumbled his way through reading the note with countless people watching.

He couldn’t get past the first sentence without struggling mightily. I’ve seen code breakers have easier times deciphering complex messages than what Smith experienced with this card.

“Your handwriting is suspect,” he said.

After struggling with the following sentences, he again roasted Orlovsky’s penmanship

“Lord, your handwriting is terrible. Can you read this?” he said as he handed the note to Molly Qerim.

This would have been a touching moment if Stephen A. Smith could read Dan Orlovsky’s handwriting pic.twitter.com/hdBqAdawj2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 18, 2023

Now the whole thing was nice in thought, and when you’re receiving gifts, that’s what really counts. But it sure would be nice to at least read the card you receive.

Fortunately, the second element of the gift didn’t require that much difficulty to enjoy. Orlovsky gave his coworker a signed rookie card of himself from his playing days with the Detroit Lions. That saved the poorly written card, at least a little bit.

Orlovsky better have learned his lesson: he should just type out his cards in the future. Nobody will be able to read them if he doesn’t.