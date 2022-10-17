Stephen A. Says Woke Media Allows Tom Brady to Yell At Teammates Because He’s White

If you aren’t mad about Tom Brady yelling at his teammates and breaking tablets on the sideline then you are probably a racist. So says ESPN host Stephen A. Smith.

On Monday, Smith accused the media of giving Brady a pass for his outbreaks on account of his whiteness. He says the sports media would never, never ever allow a black player to get that angry on the sideline.

“We need to be consistent,” Smith said. “Was Tom Brady passionate? Or was he the angry white guy? … Because if that was somebody else doing what he was doing with his offensive lineman, if that was a black man, we would have been talking about his temper. We would’ve been talking about the fact he might not need to act like that with the cameras rolling.

“All I’m trying to say is that when a Black quarterback does that I don’t want to hear nothing about it,” Smith adds. “Since nobody is saying anything about Tom Brady doing it.”

Half of Smith’s entire schtick at this point is playing a game of Whataboutism. He takes every story and asks how the coverage would differ if the subject were of the opposite skin color.

If the individual is white, he says the coverage would be harsher if the individual were black. If the individual is black, he says the coverage would be softer if the individual were white. Rinse and repeat. That’s about all Smith has to add to the conversation.

Last month, the Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for an improper intimate relationship with a staffer. Smith says the team would have excused Udoka’s behavior if he were white.

What evidence did he have? None.

In fact, the evidence proves otherwise. May we remind Smith that the University of Arkansas fired white guy Bobby Petrino as the head football coach for hooking up with a department staffer?

I know, the truth doesn’t matter.

Stephen A. Smith says Tom Brady embodies white privilege.

Stephen A’s take on Brady is just as debunkable. Think about what he’s saying, that the sports media favors white players over black. He says the sports media — the wokest group of weasels in the corporate system — protect white athletes and diminish their black counterparts. Smith is either lying or delusional about his own hypocrisy.

No group — other than hosts at MSNBC — covers black people more favorably than the sports media. Let’s recap the past year in the sports media that Smith says favors white people:

ESPN hardly criticized Deshaun Watson despite nearly 30 sexual misconduct complaints. ESPN hoped to avoid putting heat on a black quarterback.

Recently, Smith defended both Aaron Donald and Davante Adams for assaulting people. He used race as the crux of his defense. Smith and cry bully Ryan Clark even told white people to stop complaining about black players hitting teammates.

ESPN puts Lamar Jackson on a pedestal above even Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Jackson has thrown multiple game-losing interceptions this season, yet Smith’s program runs segments asking if Jackson’s supporting cast or coaches are to blame for the losses. It’s never Lamar’s fault at ESPN.

ESPN employs Bomani Jones, whom Smith added to the “First Take” rotation last week, merely to blame white people for all of the issues in sports. That is not hyperbole. Jones actually said last year that “white people” are the problem.

Smith’s colleague Mark Jones shares posts on Twitter cheering for the injuries of white players. ESPN PR execs Chris LaPlaca and Josh Krulewitz won’t address Jones’ behavior and thus support it. That’s how much white privilege, as Smith puts it, exists in sports media.

Not only would Smith and ESPN not criticize a black player for yelling at teammates as Brady did, but they would also run segments warning the rest of the media not to dare criticize the black player. Smith sent a similar warning to the press following Udoka’s suspension by informing the industry any criticisms would be rooted in a racial bias.

There’s a large wing of sports media pundits who have no career if not for racial hysteria. This group includes Bomani Jones, Sarah Spain, Mark Jones, Mina Kimes, Elle Duncan, Max Kellerman, and Robert Griffin III (the dumbest guy on television). This group has to rely on racial division. Smith needs not.

Smith’s a superstar. He’s one of the few difference-makers in the industry. So, it’s more disappointing to see him stoop to the level of the race-hustlers above.

At this point, Stephen A. Smith might have to criticize Joy Reid and Tiffany Cross for favoring white people as well.