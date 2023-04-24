Steph Curry Nearly Costs Warriors The Game After Pulling A Chris Webber

Videos by OutKick

An uncharacteristic brain lapse by Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry nearly cost them a pivotal Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings.

Facing a 2-1 series deficit, Curry and the Warriors had their backs against the wall. Golden State played themselves to a two-possession lead with less than a minute left until Curry pulled a Chris Webber.

For the uninitiated, Chris Webber — the ex-Kings and Warriors player — infamously called a timeout during the Fab Four’s 1993 NCAA National Championship game, forgetting that his team (Michigan) was out of TOs. Webber received a Technical and essentially cost Michigan the game against UNC with under a minute left and a narrow deficit.

Back to Sunday.

With 43 seconds on the clock and a five-point Warriors lead, Curry called a timeout and received a technical due to having zero TOs left.

It opened the door for Sacramento to make it a one-point game, and the Kings took full advantage of Curry’s mistake.

Guard Malik Monk shot (and made) the Tech free throw for Sacramento. Getting the ball back, the Kings drilled a three-pointer.

126-125.

Steph Curry called for a timeout, but the Warriors were out of timeouts.



The Kings had a shot at winning the game with 10 seconds left in regulation. The last attempt ended up in Harrison Barnes’ hands. Barnes threw up a deep three-pointer — needless to say, he missed and did his ex-team in Golden State a real solid.

The Warriors survived Curry’s Webber moment and tied the series at 2-2.

