Steph Curry Nearly Costs Warriors The Game After Pulling A Chris Webber

updated

Videos by OutKick

An uncharacteristic brain lapse by Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry nearly cost them a pivotal Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings.

Facing a 2-1 series deficit, Curry and the Warriors had their backs against the wall. Golden State played themselves to a two-possession lead with less than a minute left until Curry pulled a Chris Webber.

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

For the uninitiated, Chris Webber — the ex-Kings and Warriors player — infamously called a timeout during the Fab Four’s 1993 NCAA National Championship game, forgetting that his team (Michigan) was out of TOs. Webber received a Technical and essentially cost Michigan the game against UNC with under a minute left and a narrow deficit.

Back to Sunday.

With 43 seconds on the clock and a five-point Warriors lead, Curry called a timeout and received a technical due to having zero TOs left.

It opened the door for Sacramento to make it a one-point game, and the Kings took full advantage of Curry’s mistake.

Guard Malik Monk shot (and made) the Tech free throw for Sacramento. Getting the ball back, the Kings drilled a three-pointer.

126-125.

WATCH:

The Kings had a shot at winning the game with 10 seconds left in regulation. The last attempt ended up in Harrison Barnes’ hands. Barnes threw up a deep three-pointer — needless to say, he missed and did his ex-team in Golden State a real solid.

The Warriors survived Curry’s Webber moment and tied the series at 2-2.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok

Steph Curry

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

Leave a Reply