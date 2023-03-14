Steph Curry’s Mom, Sonya, Reacts Like A Child After Son-In-Law Damion Lee Gets Into It With Jamychal Green

Videos by OutKick

The Golden State Warriors – Phoenix Suns matchup on Monday night was a battle among the Curry family with Steph Curry squaring off against his brother-in-law Damion Lee. Sonya Curry, Steph’s mom, couldn’t let the moment pass her by without getting into the spotlight as well.

With the Warriors up by 15 points with just over a minute to go in the fourth quarter things got chippy between the two teams. Lee bumped into Warriors’ guard Moses Moody causing him to hit the floor before turning around and shoving Gold State’s Jamychal Geen.

Green wasn’t the only one who took exception to Lee’s shove.

Sonya Curry, who was sitting behind the Warriors’ bench, got up out of her seat and looked like she wanted to run onto the floor and confront Green. She was screaming, waving her arms and even climbed over a railing to shout things at Draymond Green who was hyping her up the entire time.

This is a grown woman acting like a toddler who didn’t get a popsicle after dinner acting like this in front of 15,000 people, but it’s no big deal because she’s a Curry, apparently.

Most NBA fans will call this ‘a mother-in-law being passionate’ when in reality it’s just an embarrassing moment.

Dunno what was happening here but Sonya Curry was super animated after that Damion Lee foul on JMG pic.twitter.com/iaZNpMh8wm — Alex Espinoza IV (@AlexEspinozaIV) March 14, 2023

Steph Curry laughed the whole thing off during his postgame press conference when asked about what exactly happened.

“It was like old school AAU back in the day where the parents get involved,” Curry said.” JaMychal and D Lee had their moment, my mom was sitting in the stands. I gave her the tickets tonight so she had to be with the Warriors, but she was going to switch sides to protect her son-in-law. So that’s what it was about, it was just some good fun back and forth. Family over everything at times.”

Good to know Steph is cool with his mom climbing over seats to shout things toward the court after her beloved son-in-law shoved another player for no reason.