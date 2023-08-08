Steph Curry Joins Paramore On Stage To Sing ‘Misery Business’ At San Francisco Concert

Videos by OutKick

Steph Curry got his emo on Monday night after he joined Paramore on stage in front of a sold out Chase Center in San Francisco.

The 4x NBA Champion showed that not only can he get a crowd going by dropping three-pointers on a dime, but also on the microphone as well.

Steph Curry came out and performed with Paramore during their concert at Chase Center 😂🎙️



STEPH CURRY SANG PARAMORE’S MISERY BUSINESS

Paramore brings out one fan every show to sing the end of their 2007 hit song “Misery Business.” Usually it’s just a random crowd member – sometimes a fan with a sign for example. Every once in a while however it can be a celebrity. When I saw Paramore play MSG a few years ago they brought out the kid with the curly hair from Stranger Things.

“So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years,” Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams told the Chase Center audience. “And tonight is our reunion. Tonight we’re going to sing something together. And listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show.”

Curry then grabbed the mic and belted out these words:

I watched his wildest dreams come true

Not one of them involving you

Just watch my wildest dreams come true

Not one of them involving…

To then the band coming back in and confetti going off while Curry then began dancing.

It’s just another cool moment for the future NBA Hall of Famer who continues to rack up wins this summer off the basketball court. In July he nailed an eagle putt to win the American Century Championship and a nice $250,000. (He also hit a hole-in-one!)

There’s something poetic about Steph Curry singing Paramore’s Misery Business of all songs – something he will hope to bring to his NBA opponents this coming season.