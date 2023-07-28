Steph Curry Credits Successful NBA Career To Going To Small College

Videos by OutKick

Steph Curry says that one of the things that made him the player we see dominating at the NBA level is thanks to having attended a small college.

Or at least, the right one.

The Golden State Warriors star was a guest on a recent episode of the internet series Hot Ones. While downing progressively hotter wings, Curry was asked if he would be the same player he is now had he gone somewhere other than Davidson College.

“That’s a great question,” Curry said, per CBS Sports. “I don’t think so, because the brand of basketball that I play now was predicated on a system that Davidson College [and] coach Bob McKillop mastered, and the only reason I think I’m successful at it is I got to learn with reps.

“So, [if I had] gone to [Virginia] Tech or Duke or whatever, maybe I would ride the bench my freshman year, and maybe I don’t get that experience. So I don’t know if I’d be the same player.”

That’s an interesting take. It makes sense that it would be better to fit into a system at a smaller school than to try to be a square peg in a round hole at a bigger one.

Curry Says Talented Players Will Get Noticed At Mid-Major Schools

Curry spent three seasons at the small, North Carolina college where he averaged 25.3 points per game. Two of his seasons there also included trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Of course, Curry still caught the Golden State Warriors’ attention and the rest is history. He pointed out that talented players get noticed no matter where they are.

“It’s kind of a message of go [to college] where the best fit is for you,” he said. “As much as you might want to have the pedigree or the resume to say, ‘I played in the ACC, I played in a power conference.’ That’s all cool.

“But myself, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, guys who went to mid-major colleges, they’ll find you wherever you’re at,” he said.

To quote the late Macho Man, “the cream will rise to the top, ooh yeah.”

