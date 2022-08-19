Bobby Burack Joins Fox News Radio to Discuss CNN Firing Brian Stelter, Social Media Working as Gov. Agent

I joined the “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio on Friday.

We discussed CNN firing Brian Stelter and who could be next to get the boot. Hint: a loathsome guy with an alleged “news” program.

Later in the segment, we broke down how Twitter and Facebook have acted as government agencies, not private industries, to the Biden administration. For more on this topic, read our column from Monday.

“The most realistic equivalent to an Orwellian society is one in which the government can intercept the publication of ideas contradictory to its prevailing narrative — the Biden administration’s precise mission when it pressured Twitter to dispose of a practicing journalist.”

Finally, CBS “News” anchor Nora O’Donnell broke company source policy this week when she falsely reported that Donald Trump lied about the FBI seizing his passports. O’Donnell refuses to correct her “report.” We got into that too.

The conversation starts at the 1:33 mark: