Steiner Brother Banned From WrestleCon Over Trans Comments

Wrestling convention WrestleCon reportedly banned retired wrestler Rick Steiner after he allegedly making comments toward a transgender wrestler.

According to The New York Post, Steiner allegedly threw insults at trans wrestler Gisele Shaw at the Los Angeles fan convention while Shaw was signing autographs.

Shaw posted a tweet detailing the incident.

It saddens me to have to write this but I feel it must be shared. #InternationalTransgenderDayofVisibility pic.twitter.com/XMrDMJTgGv — ⋆𝕲𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖑𝖊 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖜⋆ (@GiseleShaw08) April 1, 2023

Shaw said that among Steiner’s chosen comments were “you’re a piece of trash,” “you are filth,” and “get the f–k away from here.”

“I was shocked and could not believe that this was even happening,” Shaw wrote. “To have someone saying those comments who a lot of people look up to and consider their hero was quite shocking and disheartening.”

Organizers told the 63-year-old he had been banned for the rest of the convention. They also released a statement in which they apologized to Shaw.

“WrestleCon regrets the events that took place at yesterday’s convention and apologizes to Gisele Shaw … We aim to promote a safe and inclusive environment for all LGBTQAI+ members of the wrestling community,” their statement said. “The issue has been addressed and we hope the remainder of the convention can be a positive experience for all.”

Steiner — whose real name is Robert Rechsteiner — was part of World Championship Wrestling alongside his brother, Scott. The two comprised a tag-team dup known as the Steiner Brothers.

According to The New York Post, Rechsteiner has served on the Cherokee County Board of Education since 2006.

