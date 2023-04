Steiner Brother Banned From WrestleCon Over Trans Comments

Videos by OutKick

Wrestling convention WrestleCon reportedly banned retired wrestler Rick Steiner after he allegedly making comments toward a transgender wrestler.

According to The New York Post, Steiner allegedly threw insults at trans wrestler Gisele Shaw at the Los Angeles fan convention while Shaw was signing autographs.

Shaw posted a tweet detailing the incident.

It saddens me to have to write this but I feel it must be shared. #InternationalTransgenderDayofVisibility pic.twitter.com/XMrDMJTgGv — β‹†π•²π–Žπ–˜π–Šπ–‘π–Š π•Ύπ–π–†π–œβ‹† (@GiseleShaw08) April 1, 2023

Shaw said that among Steiner’s chosen comments were β€œyou’re a piece of trash,” β€œyou are filth,” and β€œget the f–k away from here.”

β€œI was shocked and could not believe that this was even happening,” Shaw wrote. β€œTo have someone saying those comments who a lot of people look up to and consider their hero was quite shocking and disheartening.”

Organizers told the 63-year-old he had been banned for the rest of the convention. They also released a statement in which they apologized to Shaw.

β€œWrestleCon regrets the events that took place at yesterday’s convention and apologizes to Gisele Shaw … We aim to promote a safe and inclusive environment for all LGBTQAI+ members of the wrestling community,” their statement said. β€œThe issue has been addressed and we hope the remainder of the convention can be a positive experience for all.”

Steiner β€” whose real name is Robert Rechsteiner β€” was part of World Championship Wrestling alongside his brother, Scott. The two comprised a tag-team dup known as the Steiner Brothers.

According to The New York Post, Rechsteiner has served on the Cherokee County Board of Education since 2006.

