Stefon Diggs Tests Spanish Skills, Bills OT Dion Dawkins Shows Off Tremendous Gut On TV

Don’t adjust your TV sets … Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is actually speaking Spanish.

Monday Night Football is underway, and Diggs showed off his Spanish-speaking skills, joining ESPN Mexico’s John Sutcliffe ahead of Buffalo’s primetime matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The conversation made for a funny exchange in Spanish, which naturally means a headache of a translation.

Diggs’ Spanish quickly flew off the rails. And since the transcribing software at OutKick couldn’t make sense of Stefon Diggs’ rushed Spanish, I (Alejandro) was dusted off from basement storage and summoned to translate the wideout’s south-of-the-border slang.

Diggs stormed into the pre-game festivities.

“Qué onda mi hermano, como estas?” Sutcliffe said to an animated Diggs, asking him how he was doing.

“Lo siento,” Diggs started the conversation, apologizing before any real discussion began.

“Americano fútbol,” Diggs responded, translating to “football, a superior sport to soccer.”

“Beels Mafiaaá,” Diggs shouted.

The rest of the conversation, well, was mucho gobbledygook.

WATCH:

Stefon Diggs made a surprise appearance on ESPN’s Spanish MNF pregame show 🤣



(via @ESPNmx)pic.twitter.com/rzOEx1AENS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 14, 2023

“De nada, brother,” Sutcliffe responded as the interview concluded, and Diggs ran back to join his hermanos on the Bills.

The pre-game fiesta didn’t end there.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins caught some eyes with his Monday night intro, arriving at the Bills’ stadium with no shirt.

The 320-lb. lineman aired out his gut on national TV and flexed for cameras ahead of the game.

Some call him the “Bert Kreischer” of the NFL. No more cervezas with Señor Diggs for you, Dawkins.

Bills OT Dion Dawkins in the house for MNF. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pxAz2Q3l71 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 14, 2023