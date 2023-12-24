Stefon Diggs Rocking A Kilt Is The Biggest Thing To Happen To Kilts Since ‘Braveheart’

Videos by OutKick

Stefon Diggs appears to be trying anything he can to get the Bills into the postseason.

The Buffalo Bills find themselves in an unusual position during the Josh Allen era: still clawing for a playoff spot in Week 16. So it’s about time they start breaking out the big guns to see if they can’t get things firing on all cylinders.

Beating Kansas City and clobbering the Dallas Cowboys was cool and all, but do you know what the team’s postseason push was missing?

…

Yeak, exactly: kilts.

Now I’m no fashion guru, but that is what I believe is called one hell of an ensemble.

The kilt is a heck of a move (and he was smart to wear it in LA. Kilts and Orchard Park weather don’t mix), but he upped it another level with the letterman jacket. He looks like he was the star player at Glasgow High School.

Fantastic stuff. And how did he finish the look? White tube socks and what appear to be Fred Gwynne’s Herman Munster shoes?

Someone get that man to Milan!

Stefon Diggs may accomplish what King Charles failed to do earlier this year: make kilts cool again. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

2024 Is Going To Be A Big Year For Kilts

I’m calling it now: that is going to be the look in 2024. Every NFL player except Kirk Cousins (just because I don’t think Kohls sells kilts… yet) will be showing up to games with the letterman/kilt combo and with some calf-high Goldtoes and waffle stompers.

It might get so popular that it’ll be embarrassing not to wear it.

I mean, we’re at the point where men are women, women are men, up is down, down is up, let’s just go all in on kilts! Don’t act like you haven’t wondered whether it would be comfortable. We all know it is. We all thought about giving them a go after seeing Mel Gibson rock one in Braveheart.

Stefon Diggs may have just put the ball in motion for not only a Bills playoff run but the dawn of the Kilt-ed Age.

Unless the Bills lose to the Chargers, in which case expect Bills Mafia to burn every kilt within 40 miles of Buffalo.

