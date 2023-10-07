Stefon Diggs Fined Nearly $14K For Stone Cold Beer Celebration

Videos by OutKick

Stefon Diggs channeled his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin on Sunday.

But instead of opening up a can of whoop ass, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver opened up a couple cans of cold, delicious beer. Then he clanged them together and sprayed them all over fans in the front row — just like the WWE legend used to do in the ring.

But apparently the No Fun League isn’t a fan of Stone Cold. Because they just hit Diggs with a $13,659 fine for the celebration. (Or approximately enough to buy five overpriced beers at an NFL stadium.)

I’m kidding. Except I’m not.

The NFL fined #Bills WR Stefon Diggs $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct — his Stone Cold, beer-soaked touchdown celebration in last week’s blowout win over the #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/7GUXXSz9FN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2023

Anyway, Diggs was just having a good time after the first of his three touchdowns in the Bills’ win over the Miami Dolphins.

But good times are not allowed in the NFL. So even though the refs didn’t throw a flag for excessive celebration at the time, the three-time Pro Bowler still has to pony up the cash for his “unsportsmanlike conduct.”

Diggs joke about the celebration with reporters after the game.

“Yeah I owe somebody $18 dollars,” he said.

Stefon Diggs does his best Stone Cold Steve Austin celebration. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Even though we say this all the time, Roger Goodell really needs to chill on these celebration fines. If everyone is having fun and no one is getting hurt, why be a party pooper? Football is supposed to be entertaining.

In fact, Diggs’ fine is nearly $3,000 more than Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery’s penalty for a late hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Tillery received a $10,927 fine for the play, which also led to his ejection from the game.

So lighten up, NFL. Maybe have a beer — Just don’t let Stefon Diggs get a hold of it.