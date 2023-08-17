Stefanos Tsitsipas Yells At Woman Making Bee Noises During Tennis Match

Videos by OutKick

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas snapped at a fan for buzzing like a bee during his set.

Facing Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open Round of 32 match, Tsitsipas (seet-see-paas) paused the action in the second set after finding out that a Shelton supporter behind him was making buzzing noises to throw off Tsitsipas’ serves.

For a moment, Tsitsipas thought the bee was real and swatted around his face. One fan sitting behind the heckler quickly ratted her out when Tsitsipas walked over to investigate

MASON, OHIO – AUGUST 17: Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns a shot at the Western & Southern Open. (Photo by Aaron Doster/Getty Images)

Then Tsitsipas bee-lined to umpire Nacho Forcadell and asked to remove the buzzing woman from the match.

“There’s a person imitating a bee behind me,” Tsitsipas told the ump. “It’s a buzz right before I serve.”

He added, “I want her out. She needs to go.”

Forcadell let the fan off with a warning and she eventually apologized to Tsitsipas for the bee noises.

The No. 4-ranked men’s tennis player reached the Australian Open final this year and lost to Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas made Ben Shelton pay for the heckling after defeating the American in two sets, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

The win was sweet as honey.