Steelers Show Up To Game Against Raiders In Franco Harris Jerseys

The Pittsburgh Steelers paid respect to late franchise legend Franco Harris by showing up to their game against the Raiders wearing his jersey.

Harris died earlier this week at the age of 72, and the franchise with which he was synonymous released a video of players wearing his No. 32.

Paying homage to Franco. pic.twitter.com/RyxWnESFkS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2022

As you might expect, the pregame gesture hit a lot of fans in the feels.

This is so sad, he should be here 😞 — Jessie Marie 💛🖤 (@Joycestacy13) December 24, 2022

Harris death came just days before the Steelers were going to pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Harris was the one who made arguably the most iconic grab in football history, and the team had plans to retire his jersey on Christmas Eve.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the iconic play and the man who made it earlier this week.

Coach Tomlin on Franco Harris: pic.twitter.com/9omrIwiIcj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2022

“He’s just a special man,” Tomlin said, just hours before Harris’ death. “Forget the player. Obviously, I never knew the player, I know the man. Just what an awesome representation of this organization; this community.

“I just admire his passion for Pittsburgh and young people,” The Steelers head coach said.

Expect to see more tributes to Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception before, during, and after the Steelers’ Christmas Eve meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

