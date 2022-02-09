Steelers Request Interview With Colts Scouting Director For GM Vacancy

Videos by OutKick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have requested permission to interview Indianapolis Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown for their general manager vacancy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Steelers requested permission to interview Colts’ college scouting director Morocco Brown for their general manager job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2022

Brown will be one of a handful of candidates to potentially take over for longtime GM Kevin Colbert, who will remain in his current role through this year’s NFL draft.

NFL.com reports that Brown was also in the running for the Bears’ GM search, but Chicago ultimately went with Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Brown spent seven years with the Bears as the assistant director of pro personnel before joining the Colts, so he was believed to be a strong candidate.

His last five years have been spent as a top executive in Indianapolis and has long been lauded for his scouting ability, which explains why the Browns retained him in 2017, even as most of the front office was sent packing, Pro Football Rumors reports. His biggest draft hits include the likes of linebacker Darius Leonard and guard Braden Smith, who contributed to some of the Colts’ very best offensive lines.

Here’s the current candidate list for the Steelers’ GM search:

Morocco Brown, Colts director of college scouting

Ryan Cowden, Titans vice president of player personnel (completed)

Ed Dodds, Colts assistant general manager (completed)

Brandon Hunt, Steelers pro scouting coordinator (completed)

Omar Khan, Steelers vice president of football and business administration (completed)

Louis Riddick, former Eagles director of pro personnel

JoJo Wooden, Chargers director of player personnel (completed)

