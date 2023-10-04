Steelers OC Matt Canada Might Have Burner Account To Defend Himself

Videos by OutKick

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is often the subject of online ridicule for a play-calling style about as creative as a backyard game of catch. Yet someone created an X account called @DannyFootball77 to defend Canada at all costs.

Who is behind the burner account?

We can’t say for certain. But there’s a belief it’s none other than Matt Canada himself.

@TheGhettoGronk noted that when you apply the “forgot password” process to @DannyFootball77, it discloses that the account is associated with the email account “matthew.canada@steelers.com.”

Take a look:

Only Matt Canada would make a burner using his work email address 💀 pic.twitter.com/dpcMmC90xK — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) October 3, 2023

Is Matt Canada dumb enough to use his work email to create a burner account to defend himself against trolls?

Based on his insistence to call short passing plays on 3rd and 10s, we’d say so.

However, A to Z Sports provided a follow-up report saying members of NFL personnel departments and coaching staffs use email addresses that end in “@teamnname.nfl.com.”

The outlet says it’s unaware of any coach using the “@teamnname.com” ending, like the account in question.

But how could a rando create an email address ending in “@steelers.com”?

And who else would defend a schmuck like Matt Canada, other than competing defensive coordinators?

Hmm.

Is it possible the Steelers botched the email sign-up process?

Based on the teams’s insistence to keep Canada employed, we’d say so.