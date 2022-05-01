Steelers Longtime Exec Kevin Colbert Offers Heartfelt Goodbye

We knew it was coming and now it’s official. Kevin Colbert has retired as general manager after 21 seasons with the franchise. He’s been GM since 2010.

“I don’t want to say better than,” Colbert told reporters when asked how he was leaving the franchise. “I’m proud to say we added to that [trophy] room. It was four trophies. There was four when we got here. And you knew the task. You think about (the late Dan Rooney) and being able to add to that room means a ton. It doesn’t mean it’s over. The next step, I mean we gotta get more than, and we’ll never lose that. But it means a lot.”

Colbert, 65, made his final first-round pick on Friday, when the Steelers selected Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick.

His run in Pittsburgh began as director of football operations in 2020. Before that, he served as a scout for the Miami Dolphins (1985-89) and the scouting director with the Detroit Lions (1990-99).

Colbert had Pittsburgh in his blood since birth, as he’s a native of nearby Cranberry Township and attended college at Robert Morris University. He even coached the Robert Morris baseball team before turning to football and eventually, the NFL.

Among many brilliant move, along with drafting Ben Roethlisberger, Colbert chose Mike Tomlin to replace Steelers legend Bill Cowher as coach. Tomlin has turned into a Steelers legend himself.

While the Steelers have yet to select a new GM, there is a sense around the team that Colbert will still have a voice with the organization in an advisory role. Given all he’s accomplished for the organization, that makes sense.