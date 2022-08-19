Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Breaks Up Street Fight; Invites Kids To Practice In Awesome Gesture

FOX NFL analyst Jay Glazer had an incredible story coming out of Steelers training camp.

On Thursday, Glazer posted a video of running back Najee Harris performing ladder drills.

Joining Harris as training camp guests were a group of children invited by head coach Mike Tomlin after he first spotted the bunch engaging in a street fight.

Wanting to inspire the youth to practice teamwork, Tomlin intervened in the fight and invited them to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

The results were inspiring.

By the looks of the video shared by Glazer, the children once at odds were seen sharing thrills as they shadowed Harris during his exercises.

WATCH:

Mike then spent the next few hours with the kids.



Yesterday he invited the same group of kids, who all go to a local community center, to be his guest at practice. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 18, 2022

Glazer relayed that the kids came from a local community center and that the HC spent several hours chatting with his guests.

Tomlin’s kind gesture was applauded across social media.

OutKick darling Paige Spiranac chimed in, commenting “I love Tomlin” under Glazer’s footage.

I love Tomlin — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 18, 2022

No idea the impact that can have on kids! — 𝕄𝕁 (@MJ916) August 18, 2022

I don’t see how any of my fellow Steelers fans want this man out as head coach, how can you not like coach tomlin. — Christian; SteelerNation (@PythoiiTwitch) August 18, 2022

Players continually marvel at his leadership. Don’t think this stuff doesn’t impact the team in a huge way. Teaching accountability, leadership and being part of something bigger is what part of what makes the Steelers culture special. — Steelers Takeaways 🌗 (@PittsburghSport) August 18, 2022

Here’s how the story went, according to Jay Glazer:

“Best thing/story I’ve seen so far on my camp tour. A little backstory. @CoachTomlin was driving in his car when he saw these kids fighting in the street. Tomlin pulls over, and the kids, in obvious shock at who stepped out of the car, stopped fighting. …

“Mike then spent the next few hours with the kids. Yesterday he invited the same group of kids, who all go to a local community center, to be his guest at practice.

“THIS IS WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT!!! What a moment for these kids at @steelers training camp!! They were coached by their new friend and did drills with @ohthatsNajee22 …who else wants to join in?

“The entire team loved these kids up yesterday. Beautiful scene.”