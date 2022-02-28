State Dept Issues Security Alert For Americans To Get Out Of Russia

Videos by OutKick

The State Department has urged Americans to leave Russia by any commercial means available, which may or may not mean by airplane.

After all, as we relayed Sunday, many countries have now forbidden Russian airlines from using their airspace after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including Italy, Norway, France, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Canada and the Netherlands.

“An increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines. U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available,” the State Department wrote in its security alert. “The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens that the Department of State’s Travel Advisory level for Russia is at “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”

This, of course, followed a warning to Americans not to travel to Russia, released Jan. 23.

“Do not travel to Russia due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law,” the advisory read.

All of this comes at a time when the situation in Ukraine is becoming more intense.

“On Sunday, the war on Ukraine continued, with satellite imagery showing a miles-long convoy of Russian military vehicles moving toward the capital city of Kyiv,” the Daily Wire wrote. “Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nation’s nuclear deterrent forces to be moved into a “special regime of combat duty.”