Starbucks Workers Striking Over Pride Month

More than 150 unionized Starbucks stores will strike amid allegations the corporation will not allow them to decorate their cafes for Pride Month.

Starbucks Workers United said nearly 3,500 workers have pledged to join the strikes, which will start Friday and continue over the next week.

Strike letter from Starbucks’ flagship Seattle Roastery, kicking off a nationwide Starbucks strike at 150+ stores👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/WfH4yU9uIc — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 23, 2023

Last week, the union alleged the corporate coffee giant was not allowing dozens of U.S. stores to deck themselves out in rainbows in celebration of Pride month.

But Starbucks said that’s not true.

“There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June,” the company said in a statement.

“Workers United continues to spread false information about our benefits, policies and negotiation efforts — a tactic used to seemingly divide our partners and deflect from their failure to respond to bargaining sessions for more than 200 stores.”

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The Starbucks Workers United Strike is still on.

Despite the company’s defense, the union cited instances in at least 22 states where workers have not been able to decorate. The union also said it has filed an unfair labor practice charge against Starbucks over the alleged change in policy.

Major brands like Target and Bud Light have recently faced major backlash for LGBTQ+ campaigns. And the union claims the company is caving to pressure.

Many of the striking stores have not had disputes over Pride decorations. But they are striking anyway.

“The roastery wants to show solidarity with all workers that have been discriminated against in the company,” Mari Cosgrove, a barista at a Seattle location, told CNBC.

“Frankly, it feels like an attack when these flags are taken down,” Cosgrove said. “The partners in these stores really appreciate being able to be seen and feel like this is a community space for them.”

Starbucks employees will strike after alleging the company will not let them decorate for Pride Month. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Parker Davis, a 21-year-old barista in San Antonio, agreed. Even though his store also did not prohibit the rainbow decor.

“There’s a large percentage of partners at my store who are part of the LGBTQ community, and who feel that Starbucks’ continued actions with trying to limit or take down pride decorations just doesn’t make sense with what the company has done in the past,” Davis said.

Still, according to Starbucks, this is all manufactured outrage. Corporate contends it has not changed its policy on Pride decorations.

And May Jensen, Starbucks VP of Partner Resources publicly wrote to Workers United President Lynne Fox demanding the union “cease from knowingly misleading partners.”