Starbucks Stanley Tumbler Craze Causes All Hell To Break Loose Across United States

Have you ever had to kick a guy’s ass over a drink cup for your wife?

The Stanley Tumbler is about to force consumers, and desperate husbands, to make business decisions.

Welcome to America in 2024 when a 40 oz. pink tumbler with a handle is the hottest prized possession to millions of Americans balls deep in debt and struggling to pay their student loans.

All hell broke loose across the United States Wednesday when Starbucks its exclusive $49.95 Stanley has humans jumping over counters and pretty much pulling armed robberies of cups.

Don’t believe me? Watch this guy:

There’s NO WAY this dude JUMPED OVER THE COUNTER to try to steal a Stanley tumbler… pic.twitter.com/gUnb4vn2Rs — Resell News 💸 (@resellnews) January 3, 2024

I’m not an idiot. I get that a phenomenon causes entrepreneurs to jump over counters to get their hands on prized possessions that are then flipped on eBay.

But why? What is it about this cup that is causing these emotions?

Other reasons I’ve heard for the Stanley tumbler craze:

“The company was going stale so they came out with a line of pastel colors to attract females as it was always more of a male based company and promoted on tik tok and next thing ya know they have made millions.” “YETI Cooler : Dudes :: Stanley Tumbler : Women” “Female Instagram influencers made it happen.” “It’s over 6″ and pink.” I’ve heard it started on TikTok “Stanley is just a trendy new Yeti-ish cup. It’s special because it has a straw & handle apparently. And maybe because it’s plastic instead of metal.” “One woman has it. Others have to have it. Like golf clubs for golfers” “Most likely a female influencer liked it so every woman on the face of the earth HAD to have it or else they aren’t cool ya know.”

In other words, America can’t really answer why it is willing to jump over a counter besides you can double your money on eBay selling it to some sad soul.

Explain this Stanley phenomenon.

