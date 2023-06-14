Starbucks Manager Fired For Being White Wins $25M Lawsuit

Videos by OutKick

A federal jury awarded a former white Starbucks manager $25 million after ruling the corporation fired her over her race.

Shannon Phillips was a regional manager who oversaw several Starbucks locations across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She argued in a lawsuit she was fired as the white scapegoat over a viral video in which two black were arrested for refusing to leave a location.

Phillips maintains she had nothing to do with the arrests for trespassing.

“The saga unfolded when an employee at the Rittenhouse Square location had called 911 on April 12, 2018, after the two men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, were denied access to the bathroom because they weren’t paying customers — and then refused to leave,” the New York Post reports.

White Starbucks manager fired after arrest of two black men wins $25M lawsuit https://t.co/IdFRGiO4fw pic.twitter.com/n66odlZ86A — New York Post (@nypost) June 14, 2023

The arrests sparked protests that swarmed the Philadelphia store. Calls for nationwide boycotts of Starbucks ensued.

The brand then temporarily shuttered 8,000 locations nationwide so staff could undergo “anti-bias training.”

Phillips lost her job a month later. Yet the store manager kept his. The store manager is black.

“Starbucks had argued during the proceedings that Phillips, who had worked for the company for 13 years, was let go for being ineffective and absent in the aftermath of the arrests,” adds The Post.

The federal jury disagreed, awarding Phillips $25.6 million in compensatory and punitive damages following the six-day trial.

The court ruled it was a violation of her civil rights. Hard to argue.

According to the jury, she was, in fact, fired as a white scapegoat while her black counterpart remains employed.

#WhitePrivilege.

Shannon Phillips will next seek back pay from Starbucks, her lawyer says.