Starbucks Charged A Couple More Than $4K For Two Coffees

Videos by OutKick

A couple from Oklahoma says that they were charged nearly $4,500 for two Starbucks coffees.

Even by Starbucks standards that’s a bit excessive.

It happened in Tulsa to Jesse O’Dell and his wife Deedee. O’Dell ordered up a venti caramel frappuccino for himself and got the Mrs. an iced Americano (in case you were wondering). That order should’ve been in the $10 neighborhood. He never looked at the receipt because — let’s be honest — there’s no need to.

You shouldn’t even need receipts for coffee. To quote the late great Mitch Hedberg, “We don’t need to bring ink and paper into this.”

However, Deedee noticed something was amiss when she tried to use a credit card and it was declined. They did some digging and realized that their $10 coffee order included a $4,444.44 tip.

The thing about Starbucks is you could tip that much on purpose and they would still never get your name right.

According to WNEM, the O’Dells got in touch with a district manager who told them that the company was having trouble with their network.

So, Starbucks cut two checks — the sum of which came out to the amount of that massive tip — and sent them to the O’Dells.

However, those checks bounced.

The New York Post reported that those checks bounced because of a typo, but that new ones were headed to the O’Dells. The Spokesperson that gave The Post that info, also accused Jesse O’Dell of inputting the tip when he ordered.

O’Dell vehemently denied that.

Businesses are continuing to embrace cashless payment options, so something tells me that if this was a network issue, we could be seeing a lot more stories like this in the years to come.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle