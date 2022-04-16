Star WR Doesn’t Want Baker Mayfield Coming To Panthers

Baker Mayfield was linked to the Carolina Panthers on Friday, but one wide receiver doesn’t seem on board with the idea.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the Panthers were the “most likely spot” for the Browns to trade Mayfield.

Panthers receiver Robby Anderson seems to have seen the news and took to social media to express his disapproval.

Carolina fan Instagram account “Panthers Way” aggregated the quote, and Anderson commented on it: “Nooooo,” USA Today Panthers Wire first noticed.

Photo courtesy of @Panthers.Way‘s Instagram.

While Anderson could just be trolling fans, as the New York Post pointed out, he clearly didn’t mind being noticed.

Another fan account, “panthersna1on”, caught wind of the receiver’s comment and noted that Anderson didn’t want Mayfield in Carolina. Anderson replied: “Facts.”

Photo courtesy of @Panthersnat1on‘s Instagram.

The 28-year-old receiver was the Panthers’ second-leading receiver last season, catching 53 balls for 519 yards and five touchdowns.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.