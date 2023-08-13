Stanley Cup, Golden Knights Center Teddy Blueger Cause Traffic Jam In Latvia

Videos by OutKick

For most of this summer, the Stanley Cup has been crisscrossing the globe, so each member of the championship-winning Vegas Golden Knights gets their day with the most famous trophy in sports.

Unfortunately, this meant travel deals for some motorists in Latvia.

Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger hails from Riga, Latvia, and so he brought the Cup home., Part of the festivities involved wading through traffic with the Cup raised triumphantly over his head.

Fortunately, Phil Pritchard, the Keeper of the Cup (an absolute legend, that guy) was there to document the festivities.

First of all, I had no idea Teddy Blueger was from Latvia. The name threw me and I 100% thought he was from Canada. Other Latvian players over the years have had names like Oskars Bārtulis, Artūrs Irbe, and Zemgus Girgensons, so you can see where the confusion came from.

However, upon doing a little research and learning Blueger’s real name is Teodors Bļugers, everything makes a bit more sense.

Second, I can only imagine the roller coaster of emotions drivers went through in that moment. Few things are as enraging as traffic when there shouldn’t be any. Surely, some drivers were letting the expletives fly in their Peugeots or whatever most people drive in Latvia. Then they saw the Stanley Cup parading through the streets and all was forgiven (or mostly forgiven).

While he had the Cup back home, Blueger also had a home-cooked meal. That was very cool of his mom to whip up a meal, and even cooler of her to clean up afterward.

We arrived in Latvia. The first thing is to have Teddy's favourite meal out of the #stanleycup. The second thing is to have Mom clean up once he was finished. @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/cn4FlgBjaF — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 11, 2023

