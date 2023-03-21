Videos by OutKick

Stanford’s social media team was not prepared for an onslaught of SEC fans on Sunday night. However, instead of embracing the chaos, the Cardinal tucked tail.

They later righted their wrong but it was still lame.

Stanford women’s basketball, led by Cameron Brink, was one of four No. 1 seeds in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Tara VanDerveer’s team won 27 games in the regular season and dominated Sacred Heart in the First Round of Women’s March Madness on Friday.

The success was not replicated on Sunday as the No. 8-seed Ole Miss rolled into Palo Alto and played stifling defense. Coach Yo and the Rebels held the Cardinal to just 49 points, which was their second lowest total of the season.

It is rare that a No. 1 seed loses in Women’s March Madness, especially in the first weekend, and especially a team as dominant as Stanford. Fans at Maples Pavilion simply did not know how to act. There was no way that the Cardinal would lose to the fourth-best team in the SEC, right?!

STANFORD HATES FUN pic.twitter.com/r9l8qByqxg — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) March 20, 2023

WRONG. The clock hit zero and the celebration was on for Ole Miss.

On the losing end, postgame was not quite as enjoyable. VanDerveer, Brink and Stanford went home sad.

Its social media team posted the final score graphic, as is standard, and the tweet was immediately inundated with memes and replies from the fine folks down in Oxford, Mississippi and Ole Miss fans across the globe. SEC fans are known to be ruthless with their internet activity, especially when one of their teams are making a deep run in the postseason. It just means more.

However, in direct response to the onslaught, the Cardinal panicked and pulled the tweet.

Fortunately, though, the social media team realized its mistake and reposted.

It was the right move, but it resulted in the demise of their mentions… again. Here are just a few examples:

Ole Miss next faces Louisville on Friday night. Should the slipper continue to fit the Rebels, the Cardinals best beware of the memes. Always beware of the memes!