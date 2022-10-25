Stanford Offers Interesting Promo To Get Fans To Show Up

Stanford’s football team is apparently pretty desperate to get fans in the stands.

The Cardinal are currently 3-4, and the team has come up with an interesting promo to get fans hooked on Stanford football.

Stanford offers free football tickets for the final two home games of the year. The Cardinal are currently 3-4. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

People can now get free tickets to the final two home games against BYU and Washington State to test out potentially locking in season tickets for next year.

“Get free tickets to our final two homes of this season, and lock in those same seats for the entire 2023 home schedule, which features games against Cal, Notre Dame, Oregon and more,” the Cardinal announced.

Stanford is offering a "free trial" – – aka, free tickets — for its last two home games vs. Wazzu and BYU. pic.twitter.com/BlPwksYYEB — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 24, 2022

While it’s an interesting move, it shouldn’t surprise anyone. This past weekend, Stanford Stadium was pretty much empty when the Cardinal played Arizona State. The stadium has a capacity north of 50,000, but only filled a tiny fraction of the seats.

The Cardinal have to do something in order to get butts in the seat, and offering a free trial run is certainly an interesting option.

ASU crowds haven’t been good but Stanford is on a whole different level of bad pic.twitter.com/fYVtWRytpG — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) October 22, 2022

Will the promo work to get fans to buy into Cardinal football? Time will tell, but something has to change. You simply can’t have your team playing in an empty stadium week after week. It’s terrible optics for the PAC-12 and the university.