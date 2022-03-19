Standout Michigan DE & Likely First-Round Pick David Ojabo Tears Achilles During Pro Day

It has now been confirmed that former standout Michigan defensive end David Ojabo tore his Achilles at the team’s pro day Friday.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, doctors expect Ojabo to be out six months, the same amount of time it took the Rams’ Cam Akers to return from his Achilles tear this past NFL season.

It’s unfortunate timing for Ojabo, who was expected to come off the board in next month’s NFL Draft during the first-round. According to The Draft Network’s prospect ranking big board, Ojabo rates as the No. 5 defensive end and No. 24 overall player in this year’s draft class.

Playing alongside fellow NFL Draft prospect Aidan Hutchinson, Ojabo’s draft stock catapulted in his junior season. Ojabo racked up 11.0 sacks, 12.0 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles playing in the Wolverines’ defense. He was named an All-Big Ten selection and second-team AP All-American.

Ojabo had teams buzzing about his long-term potential during the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, where the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Ojabo ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, one of the best times for any defensive lineman at the Combine. Hutchinson said Friday that he hopes Ojabo doesn’t fall in the draft due to the injury.

“I’m praying for him and hoping that it’s nothing long term or anything that will affect his draft stock,” Hutchinson said.

