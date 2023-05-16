Stand With Those Who Defend The Vulnerable, Stand With Daniel Penny: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

A valiant Marine subdues a mentally unstable vagrant and now faces 15 years behind bars.

This is your New York under a Soros-funded DA and if we don’t start winning elections, this is your America, your GOTHAM CITY NIGHTMARE, nationalized.

And I have some Final Thoughts.

Daniel Penny, the former Marine who stepped in to restrain the violent vagrant Jordan Neely is now looking down the barrel of 15 years behind bars for manslaughter.

He was arraigned last week, put in cuffs and made to do a humiliating perp walk though he turned himself in, though he’s been cooperative through the whole process though what he did was in the DEFENSE of others.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – APRIL 18: New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell (L), and Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg (R) make a public safety-related announcement at the Police Plaza, in Manhattan, New York, United States on April 18, 2023 (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

But Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg doesn’t care. He’s not a guardian of the law, he’s an activist installed in his position by George Soros. Nothing more. Nothing less.

He doesn’t make moves based on law, he makes moves based on the mob and once again, the mob wins.

And Jordan Neely’s family, they hope to turn this death into dollar signs.

“No one on that train asked Jordan, ‘What’s wrong? How can I help you?’ He was choked to death instead. So for everybody saying ‘I’ve been on the train and I’ve been afraid before and I can’t tell you what I would have done in that situation’ I’m gonna tell you. Ask how you can help. Please. No one said ‘Here you are, sir. Let me meet your need, or help your situation, or give a word of encouragement. So should Daniel Penny be charged with manslaughter?

“Absolutely. Because he acted with indifference. He didn’t care about Jordan, he cared about himself.“

Jordan Neely was a vagrant living on the streets. Where was his family then? Now they care? Convenient. Real convenient.

Neely has been struggling for years, has been mentally ill and violent for years and this time, it caught up to him.

Did he deserve to die? No. But are subway passengers and good and decent people supposed to give a mentally ill man spouting death threats the benefit of the doubt?

Should Daniel Penny have sat his happy ass down and waited for Neely to punch an elderly woman AGAIN, or kidnap a child AGAIN? If Bragg did his job New York City residents wouldn’t be in this situation, in the first place.

But Bragg is sending a message loud and clear: do not mess with his mayhem, do not question the lawless hellhole he’s created, do not be bold and do not be brave. Let it happen. Let the country go to hell and let innocent people pay the price.

These liberals want men to devolve into purse-holding cowards. They want you all emasculated and neutered because real men are the last remaining barrier these communists must eliminate in their quest to destroy everything around us.

Well Daniel Penny did something. He stood up. He acted.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: Daniel Penny is escorted in handcuffs by the NYPD after turning himself into the 5th Precinct on May 12, 2023 in New York City. Penny turned himself in after being charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely. Neely was killed last week on the F train after being placed in a chokehold at the Broadway-Lafayette station by Penny. Witnesses reported that Neely was acting erratic on the train and screaming about being hungry and tired but had not physically attacked anyone before being placed in the chokehold. Penny was initially taken into custody by the NYPD for questioning and later released. Neely’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office, days after the incident. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

So I stand with Daniel Penny and every other man who has the fortitude and the character to protect and defend the vulnerable.

In a world full of cowards, be a Daniel Penny.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

