Stacy Keibler Celebrates Friday At The Pool, Jason Kelce Teaches Kids A Chant At The Beach & Arn Anderson Was 27 In This Photo

10U house ball championship game…it wasn’t the result we were hoping for

The tears welling up in Skittles’ eyes told the story as day turned into night on Municipal 3. We were in the handshake line and the boy who’d been stoic all season and just an incredible leader was having one of those moments where I could tell just how much it would’ve meant for him to end the year with a victory.

It wasn’t meant to be. The boys lost 4-0 and were no-hit.

Skittles and Griffey pitched their hearts out. I’m so damn proud of both boys.

The opposing pitchers had one of those nights they won’t forget. I don’t have the exact count, but I think they only walked two or three over six innings. We had runners in scoring position twice and just couldn’t put the ball in play. As expected, most of the boys who don’t swing didn’t swing. I had one boy who finally stood in there and popped out. The coaches were ecstatic.

If we were going to lose, I didn’t want it to be on walks or errors. The Rangers runs came on a big blast triple over the left fielder’s head, a legitimate line drive over the second baseman’s head, and then a bases-loaded hit by a pitch that I’m still not sure if it hit the kid, but the ump called it a dead ball. In the end, it didn’t matter because we didn’t hit.

Observations

The defense held up so well. They were hitting the cutoff man! We had two bases loaded with no-out scenarios and escaped both times giving up no runs. After the game, the opposing coach commented specifically on those two defensive stands. If we get a couple of key hits, I might be writing a different Screencaps column and talking extensively about how we stopped them twice when things were looking bad and I had no choice but to bring the infield way in to cut off runners at home. It was a quiet night out of the fans. Thank god. I’m super proud of our parents. They had a great season just going with the flow and that reflects on the kids they gave to me at the beginning of the season. In my post-game speech to the boys, I started by bringing back a memory from a night early in the season when a boy from an opposing team refused to shake our hands after a loss. I told the boys that if I caught them showing such bad sportsmanship they’d never leave right field the rest of the season. Last night, I ended our season by saying how proud I was that I never had to deal with such bullshit. They were an absolute treat to coach. As we were walking to Mrs. Screencaps’ grocery-getter van in the parking lot, my son asked, “How would you say your first year coaching went?” It stopped me in my tracks. It was the perfect question a Big J journalist would/should ask a coach after the final game. It hit me like a ton of bricks. Answer: I had a ton of fun. I had frustrations. I had moments where I would’ve rather been sitting on the patio hanging out with the birds chirping away and relaxing on random Monday and Wednesday nights, but the boys made it all worth my time. Skittles nearly broke me when I saw the tears in his eyes. I was sitting at the kitchen table last night with Mrs. Screencaps and I told her I saw myself in him. He wanted to win so damn bad. That’s how I was at his age. My very first team taught me that I do want to coach again. Give me the boys who frustrate the hell out of me — in a good way. Give me the boys with hearts of gold. Give me these house ball kids forever. I’ve written extensively about how the fabric of this country is built upon boys coming together to face their friends on the baseball diamond under the lights on a hot night in July when the community comes together. Last night had that exact feel and I cannot say how much that plays on my emotions. I’ll be back for more of that energy. We’re just getting started.

Final Daddy Ball Report:

He played 17 10U house ball games, 2 12U house ball games, and in the all-star game for a total of 20 games. That was a solid year of baseball. While his final game didn’t go as we would have liked, his passion for baseball and competition is there.

Last week, I explained to him when I throw the ball for our dog, I’ll try to hit our playset slide from across the yard, which is a nice throw. He was confused. I said it’s approximately the same distance as throwing across a diamond. I said that’s your first baseman. The slide.

Now he’s throwing at the slide.

Besides the hits, the defense, and the leadership, this year has been a success because his desire to compete is developing. The fire is starting to burn.

Next year, would I consider taking a group of boys to a house ball tournament to get some of that flavor like what Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI suggested? Without a doubt.

But this year is 100% over. It’s time for a few quiet weeks of life before the football season. I need to decompress for a bit.

Have an incredible weekend. I’ll be back Monday morning.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Bo and Josh Naylor of the @CleGuardians are the first pair of brothers in MLB history to hit multi-run homers for the same team in the same inning. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 15, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Of all the glitz on the red carpet experience Weds night @ESPYS, the highlight of my night was meeting Chris Berman.



One of my heroes growing up, giving me a message/reminder that brought me to tears. Grateful to be happy, where I am right now. pic.twitter.com/yWQN0lu133 — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) July 14, 2023

A Phillies fan dressed up as Scooby Doo in right field for Nick Castellanos 😂 pic.twitter.com/CwzqWeePVQ — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) July 14, 2023

Spoiler Alert: It was neither up nor in. pic.twitter.com/wZcA7wPhMN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 15, 2023

Might be a slight rain delay today pic.twitter.com/oVPtXqlo4W — robmillertime (@robmillertime) July 15, 2023

Even if it’s the offseason, the view never gets old.



Enjoy your Friday everyone! Go Bills. 🦬 pic.twitter.com/K6KLDFSItN — Bills Helmet Bar (@BillsHelmetBar) July 15, 2023

I miss this pic.twitter.com/xMHSZDBZae — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) July 14, 2023

He did it again. A year after changing a mom's tire on I-35, Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Zach Twedt brought gas to girls who forgot to fill their tank. https://t.co/JlZkWjrNKx — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) July 13, 2023

Steph Curry was pouring fans some shots and taking them himself at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe 🥃🥃



(via @kirstenlizmoran)pic.twitter.com/a7a8sZtg3a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2023

Wake Up! The Weekend Is Calling! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/GLa0U7D9Qy — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 15, 2023

Omg y’all I just let my dog out and I wondered what was taking so long and I— pic.twitter.com/HeZToIpQeg — tiffany (@lifeattiffanys) July 14, 2023

Went to fellow @OutKickTNML member @ASUSparkyDog house tonight for a a crab/shrimp boil. Not only was the food on point but the lawn was magnificent. pic.twitter.com/zUpLRBHRwK — Colt Bradford (@coachbradford9) July 15, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp Post-mowed this week due to Mother Nature acting like a bitch here in Northern Illinois. Tornados and thunderstorms kept me down, but we edged and mowed on Friday afternoon. Natural Blowing too. Thanks to @KonaBigWave for sponsoring my Longboard video. pic.twitter.com/c1XCNNFuBs — Reid K. Wiersema (@ReidWiersema) July 14, 2023

Cornhole instead of FNML pic.twitter.com/73LWfaOSDt — Ŧ Billy Grumbles 🌵 (@bagrumbles) July 15, 2023

@OutKickTNML



Competition's real down here in Texas. 2/5 of the top 5 & 2 others getting votes are all here.

WE MOW ON THURSDAYS@CoachHolmG@coachbradford9@TheRealTyler_V@RyanHyattMedia

(Had to edit b/c due to enjoying my key sponsor @SaintArnold's product Fancy lawnmower). pic.twitter.com/JzOCAG4LZG — Dave Holmgreen (@CoachHolmG) July 15, 2023

This is what happens when my Uber has a karaoke machine…-T pic.twitter.com/EC4RkVawwu — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) July 14, 2023

Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann.



Berner High School

Massapequa, New York

Class of 1981



Married, two kids, architect.

“Average guy… quiet, family man.”

Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock.… pic.twitter.com/Tms0IWVazN — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 14, 2023

Las Vegas Metro Police officer Caleb Rogers has been found guilty of stealing $165,000 during 3 casino robberies in 2021 and 2022.



He faces life in prison for using a loaded LVMPD revolver in one of the heists, at the Rio.



Prosecutors said Rogers is addicted to gambling. pic.twitter.com/jaQmZF9elY — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) July 15, 2023

Boring Machine extraction today at the Westgate Resort. You can see its left the tunnel already. Some kind of landing pad being made to load the machine and get it out. Lets go! @VitalVegas @elonmusk @boringcompany pic.twitter.com/7kKoHJv4eO — Michel (@Mic_VegasSphere) July 14, 2023

One of my own photos. The Pine Spring Cafe in Pine Spring, Texas served its last customer long before I stopped by at sundown in 2012. The breeze was gently blowing and I was alone out there so I cracked open a cold @RealAleBrewing Full Moon Pale Rye ale, made myself a nice… pic.twitter.com/wahFs3cTBm — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) July 14, 2023

I really just seen a chicken and waffle margarita 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 why 😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KaNV8moiCa — Co-Host of Jones Hall Podcast 🎙️(Himothy) (@Mike_Lowery_) July 13, 2023

How hot is in Texas?? 🥵🔥 This woman BAKED BREAD IN HER MAILBOX!! Roberta Wright, who lives in a suburb of Houston, posted these photos on Facebook to show just how hot it is! She truly baked the bread in her mailbox!! It took 45 minutes! 🍞😮



📸: Roberta Wright pic.twitter.com/hmaeLPUeH4 — John-Carlos Estrada 🎙️ (@Mr_JCE) July 14, 2023