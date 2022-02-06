Stacey Abrams Tweets, Deletes Maskless Pic Surrounded by Masked Kids

Videos by OutKick
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams caused outrage on social media after posting — and later deleting — a photo that showed her sitting unmasked while surrounded by dozens of masked school children.
Abrams visited Glennwood Elementary School outside of Atlanta this past week to kick off the third annual African American read-in, where she met with young students and teachers, Fox News reports.
The school’s principal, Holly Brookins, tweeted additional photos after the visit that included Abrams without a mask, despite the Decatur City Commission reinstating a mandatory masking ordinance last month.
OutKick’s Clay Travis called out Abrams hypocrisy on Saturday.
“The number of left wing politicians who post photos posing without masks while all the kids around them are wearing masks is stunning,” Travis tweeted. “Here is Stacey Abrams doing it. This is child abuse.”
“I look forward to Abrams’s explanation for this photo,” Travis tweeted. “Maybe she was holding her breath like LA’s mayor.”
The principal’s Twitter account appears to be deactivated as of Sunday morning and Abrams’ quote tweet is no longer on her account, but that hasn’t slowed down the backlash as the picture spreads across social media.
