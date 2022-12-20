Stacey Abrams Got Demolished in Blowout Loss, Now Her Campaign is in Debt

Stacey Abrams, one of America’s least successful political candidates, continues to show why Georgia voters keep rejecting her.

Abrams recently lost her second bid to become Georgia’s governor to Brian Kemp by a wide margin. But her status as an internet celebrity for the left meant she raised over $100 million for her campaign.

Yet new reports have revealed that despite her vast fundraising efforts, the Abrams campaign is more than $1 million in debt.

According to Axios, they owe multiple vendors and abruptly stopped paying staffers.

“People have told me they have no idea how they’re going to pay their rent in January,” one former employee said. “It was more than unfortunate. It was messed up.”

CLAYTON, GA – JULY 28: Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters and members of the Rabun County Democrats group on July 28, 2022 in Clayton, Georgia. Abrams was running against current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and lost the election on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Former campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo confirmed that Abrams’ loss was a devastating blow out for their organization.

“We did not just lose, we got blown out,” she said. “It was the most sub-optimal situation to be in. And we will be dealing with that situation for some time.”

Stacey Abrams Unsurprising Mismanagement

It’s not exactly shocking that the Abrams campaign raised this much money, yet completely failed.

Her career is primarily dedicated to hurting her own would-be constituents.

Abrams’ advocacy helped ensure that Georgia lost the MLB All-Star Game, which she then lied about.

READ: STACEY ABRAMS LIES ABOUT GEORGIA’S NIXED ALL-STAR GAME IN NEW POLITICAL AD

Somehow, gaslighting voters wasn’t an effective campaign strategy.

It’s hard to imagine why they lost and overspent with incompetent messaging like that.

She’s a prime example of how fame doesn’t translate to efficient leadership.

Abrams’ and her staff couldn’t manage the budget of a campaign that never had a chance of winning. Imagine how much worse she’d have been as governor.

At this point, her greatest contribution to American politics was appearing maskless with a group of masked children. Her blatant hypocrisy helped end the charade of useless school masking.

It’s perfectly fitting, given this news, that her crowning political achievement was entirely on accident.

