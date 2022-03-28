St. Peter’s Coach Reportedly Headed To Seton Hall After Historic NCAA Run

St. Peter’s went on a historic run in the NCAA Tournament, becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight and outshining No. 2 Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue along the way.

But that Cinderella story came to a screeching halt on Sunday, when St. Peter’s was run off the court by No. 8 North Carolina. And now, it appears that Coach Shaheen Holloway’s run at St. Peter’s will also come to an end as well.

According to reports, Holloway is finalizing a deal to become the next coach at Seton Hall, his alma mater. Seton Hall is looking to replace Kevin Willard, who left to take the same job at Maryland.

Meanwhile, Holloway has been the only name identified in Seton Hall’s search, and he brushed aside a question about leaving, as coaches generally do in these situations.

“I’m not worried about that right now,” Holloway said immediately after the loss to North Carolina. “I’m worried about those 15 young men whose hearts are broken and really down. It’s my job as their leader to cheer them up, make sure they understand what they did the last two weeks. And like I said, we’re going to walk out of here the same way we walked in here, with our head up.”

St. Peter’s athletic director Rachelle Paul told ESPN that she has yet to discuss Holloway’s future with the program.

“We honestly haven’t spoken about it at all,” Paul said. “He’s been focused on his team, and he’s been focused on the next game. These things move quickly. And we’ll certainly have conversations about it. I’ll do what I can do, whatever it is. If and when it comes up, I’ll do whatever I can.”

Paul sounds as though she’s very aware of the Seton Hall rumors.

Holloway was a point guard at Seton Hall from 1996-2000. He is the school’s all-time assists leader (681 for his career) and was inducted into the Seton Hall Hall of Fame in 2012.