St. Louis Cardinals Broadcaster Dan McLaughlin Arrested For DWI For Third Time

Major League Baseball announcer Dan McLaughlin was arrested over the weekend for driving while intoxicated for the third time. He faces felony charges.
The St. Louis Cardinals announcer was pulled over after failing to stay in a single lane. Officers were initially alerted after other drivers reported that they believed the driver may be impaired because of his erratic driving.
MCLAUGHLIN HAS BEEN CALLING CARDINALS GAMES SINCE 2000
McLaughlin underwent a field sobriety test before he was arrested for DWI. He was previously arrested for the same offense in 2010 and 2011.
On Monday, McLaughlin was charged with “Persistent Offender of Driving While Intoxicated” which is a felony. He was released on $25,000 cash only bond. The maximum penalty for felony DWI carries a penalty of four years in prison.
McLaughlin has been the play-by-player announcer for the Cardinals since 2000, appearing on FOX Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Midwest.
Both the team and Bally Sports reacted to the broadcaster’s arrest in a joint statement. “We have been made aware that Dan McLaughlin was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Sunday night,” both parties said. While adding that they were “disappointed” and waiting for further information regarding the incident.
There has been no comment from McLaughlin. He has a court hearing scheduled for Feb. 7, 2023 in Creve Couer, Missouri.
Hopefully McLaughlin finally gets the help that he needs. There’s no excuse to continue to drink and drive when Uber is so readily available.
I am familiar with “Danny Mac”. I used to follow The Cardinals pretty faithfully. One reason I stopped was McLaughlin just became Too Woke for my taste. That has nothing to do with this issue …just a comment.
Between Dan’s DUIs and Jim Edmonds’ complicated sex life … somewhere Stan Musial weeps ….