ESPN Broadcast Accidentally Shows Partially Naked XFL Player

ESPN, once again, managed to make a very bizarre broadcast decision in an XFL locker room.

Following a Sunday game between the St. Louis BattleHawks and Arlington Renegades, the ESPN2 broadcast followed St. Louis QB A.J. McCarron into the locker room.

That’s when things went off the rails. A player was shown in the background clearly not wearing pants, and if it hadn’t been for the incredibly lucky placement of a towel, it would have been a disaster on live TV.

Due to the nature of the video, we’re not linking it here at OutKick.

ESPN, once again, showed a player not fully clothed in an XFL locker room. (Credit: Twitter)

The XFL continues to have bizarre moments.

As weird as it is, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened in the XFL. D.C. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was literally interviewed on an ESPN broadcast without his football pants on.

Not only was he interviewed but the camera work was incredibly unfortunate. At some point, you simply have to ask how this keeps happening.

When the XFL returned for a third time, fans knew it was going to be wild. That’s the entire XFL spirit. It’s supposed to be a renegade league.

However, I’m not sure anyone expected the locker room access to be this free flowing. A dude was completely pantless Sunday, and the broadcast didn’t seem to care.

Again, if you see the video, you’ll quickly recognize how a towel saved the day. It barely saved the day, but got the job done.

Just stay out of the locker room until guys have a chance to get their gear off and street clothes on. It’s not that hard to figure out. Yet, there have now been two awkward and bizarre incidents in the XFL.