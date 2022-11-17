Spurs Resolve Psychologist’s Lawsuit Against Ex-Player Josh Primo Accusing Him of Indecent Exposure

The San Antonio Spurs have resolved a lawsuit filed earlier this month by a team psychologist that alleged ex-Spurs player Josh Primo of indecently exposing himself to her on multiple occasions.

According to Bexar County public records, plaintiff Dr. Hillary Cauthen withdrew her case against Primo.

Tony Buzbee, who handled the 20+ allegations of sexual misconduct directed at Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, represented Dr. Cauthen.

The Athletic‘s Sham Charania confirmed that Buzbee sent out a message stating Dr. Cauthen and the Spurs organization “agreed to resolve” the matter.

Buzbee noted that Dr. Cauthen sticks to her claims that Primo exposed himself to her on nine different occasions amid several requested sessions from the 19-year-old. She also condemned the Spurs for taking no action upon hearing about the incident months earlier.

Spurs Take Immediate Action Against Primo

The Spurs abruptly waived Primo on Oct. 28, to the surprise of the NBA. At the time, Primo was the youngest player in the NBA. He was selected in the 2021 NBA Draft as the 12th overall pick.

After the allegations went public in early November, Primo was reportedly shocked by the allegations, claiming he possibly suffered a wardrobe malfunction during one of their sessions. He maintained that he will be “seeking help to deal with previous trauma.”

Primo added, following his release, that he is taking time “to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.”

Spurs CEO RC Buford released a statement following news of the withdrawn lawsuit.

“The situation regarding Joshua Primo is a matter we take seriously. Since learning of the allegations, we have taken, and are taking, measures to ensure that all parties involved are treated with dignity and respect. We know we owe that to Dr. Cauthen, our players, our staff and our community.

“As an organization, we are continuously evaluating and refining our processes so they ultimately reflect the values and culture of who we aspire to be every day. To that end, we have decided to collaborate with Dr. Cauthen and other experts to review and improve our workplace processes and procedures.

“This is a learning opportunity for us, and one that we are certain will make us better moving forward.”

