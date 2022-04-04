Spurs Fan Finds Internet Fame Via Her Kelly Clarkson Lip Sync

A San Antonio Spurs fan gained her 15 minutes of fame after belting out a Kelly Clarkson “Since U Been Gone” lip sync during Saturday’s game.

The Spurs might’ve beaten the Trail Blazers 113-92, but the real highlight came when this unidentified fan stepped up during a timeout to provide fans with what felt like a typical staged performance as concocted by a team marketing department, but eyewitnesses on the ground say this is the real deal. They claim this woman just has “Since U Been Gone” running through her veins.

Take it away, Spurs fan!

Meanwhile in San Antonio… pic.twitter.com/cm9InOlnsp — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 4, 2022

After the game, I met her & she said it was NOT staged. Her mom confirmed it too! pic.twitter.com/WIDgGnrhBB — Martha (@zuritamom) April 4, 2022

As was mentioned by numerous observers of Kelly Clarkson Spurs Fan, typically a marketing department wouldn’t throw an intern out there with bloodshot eyes like Kelly Clarkson Spurs Fan. That right there is a woman who was just there on a Saturday night to have a good time and win a lip-sync battle.

Do you know Dancing Spurs Kelly Clarkson Fan? We need to hear from her on this performance.

