Sprinter Gets Glass In His Eye From Golf Cart Crash, Still Competes

Athletes always have to overcome adversity, but that adversity doesn’t always come in the form of a golf cart crash like it did for Jamaican sprinter Andrew Hudson.

Hudson was set to compete in a 200m semifinal at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, however, there was an issue on the way to the track.

A pair of golf carts carrying sprinters crashed just outside the stadium and caused the race to be slightly delayed.

At the end of the video, you can see a sprinter in a green tracksuit — Hudson — reach toward his eye.

That’s because the accident caused some glass to shatter, and shards of it landed in his right eye, causing blurred vision. He was tended to by medical teams following the incident.

Still, despite not being able to see out of his right eye, Hudson decided to race.

He posted a time of 20.38 and crossed the finish line in fifth place.

“I did the best I could do,” Hudson said. “I was sitting in the middle of the room for like 20 minutes, trying to have a decision if I was going to compete or not.

He said that he had put too much into getting to the World Championships to not compete.

I worked hard to be here. And even under circumstances, everybody has hurdles in life. If I can run I’m going to try my best. So I tried.”

I have no idea if the powers that be were impressed by Hudson’s toughness or just thought he didn’t get a fair shake. Either way, they decided to let him compete in the final on Friday night. The field will now feature nine runners instead of the usual eight.

