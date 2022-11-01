Spread Play in Buffalo vs. Ohio as MACtion Returns

Buffalo vs. Ohio, 7:30 ET

There are a ton of things to love about college football. I know a lot of people are die-hard SEC fans, or BIG10 or Big 12 supporters. Me, personally, I love the MAC. And, now, MACtion is back and we get more football, more often. I really do like the games and find them more entertaining than many of the big-name games you’ll find on Saturday.

Buffalo has been really good against other MAC opponents. So far, they have a 4-0 record and look like they have no sign of slowing down. Led by quarterback Cole Snyder, the Bulls are moving the ball very effectively on offense. After starting the season 0-3 they have turned it around with five straight wins and have scored 34 or more points in four of the five games. Buffalo has had a really strong running game for years and that also hasn’t slowed down. They are averaging 156.6 yards per game on the ground and get the opportunity to face a defense that is allowing almost 175 rushing yards per game. The Buffalo offense will be able to put up points in this one.

Ohio isn’t a bad team by any means, and the reason they are 5-3 is that they have a really strong offense. I already touched on their defense, but mostly just the rushing defense. They are allowing 509.6 yards to offenses on average. A lot of that game against Fordham when they allowed 52 points to the Rams. Still, their quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been able to sling the ball and keep them in every game and win four of their last five games. Rourke has already thrown for 2,400 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has protected the ball, too. The Buffalo defense isn’t great, but I do think they are better than some of these other offenses that Ohio has plowed through.

I’m taking the Bulls to cover this game at -2.5. I think they are the better team overall. I also lean towards the over in the game. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Bulls score over 30 points and Ohio is good enough to put up their share to push this over the total.

