ESPN Lays Off NBA Writer Zach Lowe Who Was Reportedly Making Seven Figures

The major changes in ESPN's NBA department keep coming.

A week after NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski left ESPN to take the general manager position of the men's basketball team at St. Bonaventure, the four-letter network has now decided to fire its senior NBA writer, Zach Lowe.

Lowe had been working at ESPN for more than 10 years and was one of only a few writers to make the transition to ESPN when Bill Simmons' Grantland shut its doors in 2015. Many have already speculated that Lowe could land at Simmons' The Ringer following his layoff from ESPN.

Lowe was a regular on ‘NBA Today’ and daily programming on both the television and radio side for the network while also hosting his ‘Lowe Post’ podcast.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Lowe's salary of more than $1 million per year was the "biggest factor" behind ESPN letting him go.

Lowe's departure from ESPN is just the latest in what has now turned into a list of exits with both Sam Ponder and Robert Griffin III being laid off by the network just before the 2024 NFL season kicked off.

It's a safe bet that Lowe will quickly land on his feet and be writing and talking about the Association in an incredibly quick fashion. As the New York Post noted, both Amazon and NBC are adding NBA media talents to their folds with the league's rights starting with the two networks beginning in 2025.

Lowe's firing also comes on the heels of Shannon Sharpe having the audio of him having sex live-streamed on Instagram, an incident that Sharpe was not punished for.