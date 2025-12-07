Zach Ertz Sobs On Injury Cart After Taking Gruesome Hit Against Vikings In Incredibly Tough Scene

One of the toughest scenes of the NFL season unfolded in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon after Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz took a gruesome hit late in the third quarter.

With the Vikings dominating the contest 24-0, Washington quarterback Marcus Mariota tried to fit a pass to Ertz in between two defenders. As the football bounced off of Ertz's hand, Minnesota safety Jay Ward went low with his hit, catching the tight end just above his right knee, appearing to hyperextend his leg during the blow.

Ertz landing on his head and flipping another Minnesota defender to the ground between his legs wasn't exactly an ideal spot to be in, either.

While Ertz somehow managed to get up and leave the field with some assistance from Washington's medical staff, he ended up being placed on the injury cart on the sideline, which is when adrenaline wore off and reality set in for the veteran.

The broadcast captured a moment in which Mariota made his way over to Ertz, grabbing him by the head and delivering a message as the tight end could be seen shaking with emotion, clearly sobbing into a towel.

Ertz signed what was his second consecutive one-year contract with the Commanders during the offseason, and at 35 years old, the former Super Bowl champion is at that point in his career where the idea of retirement is very much on the brain.

If Sunday's injury forces him into making that difficult decision, it's a brutal situation for one of the most consistent tight ends in the game's history. Ertz's 955 career receptions are the fifth-most in league history among tight ends.

The Commanders' 31-0 loss to the Vikings was brutal in multiple ways, as Jayden Daniels left the contest after picking up an injury during the third quarter as well.

The injury-plagued Commanders are 3-10, having now lost eight straight games.