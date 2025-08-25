Streaming Dispute: Here's How To Watch College Football If YouTube TV Drops FOX This Week

Both companies at an impasse, as college football season looms. But, we've got you covered for Ohio State versus Texas.

Here we go again, two companies arguing over how much money a new agreement should be worth, with college football viewers at home potentially paying the ultimate price. The latest installment of fearmongering involves YouTube TV and FOX.

I think we can all agree that it's a rite of passage for sports fans to have streaming platforms and networks fighting over the worth of their product. But usually, it's the sports fan who has to sweat it out until the last minute, wondering how they are going to watch the latest sporting event.

But now, we've got a showdown between the two companies that couldn’t come at a worse time, though it's interesting how these things always seem to happen right before an NFL or college football season is set to begin. No, it's not a coincidence.

This latest negotiation has both sides putting out statements that act as if they are working on an agreement, but bracing customers for the worse.

As first reported by Austin Karp of the SBJ, FOX and YouTube TV have conveniently started their social media campaigns before the official start of football.

"Fox and YouTube TV (Google) apparently at an impasse regarding a deal. Fox/FS1/BTN getting dropped would obviously be a big deal for NFL, MLB, college football fans," Karp wrote on X.

Then, it was YouTube TV who put out a statement on social media, while also offering customers a $10 credit if an agreement was not reached by Wednesday.

"To our members: In order to bring you the best in live sports, news, and entertainment, YouTube TV partners with content providers like FOX," YouTube TV posted on X. Our agreement with Fox is nearing renewal, and we're actively negotiating to reach a fair deal for both sides, as well as our subscribers.

"Our goal is to keep Fox content, including channels like the Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports on YouTube TV. We hope to reach a deal, but we want to be transparent that if we’re unable to reach an agreement by Aug. 27, their content may become unavailable."

But don't worry, that $10 credit will really help your bill next month. So, always think on the positive side. Yes, I'm being sarcastic.

Here's How To Watch College Football, If No Agreement Reached

Ok, first off, please don't use any of this information against me if it doesn't work. But, as someone who has run into this problem before, I do have a few tips.

If an agreement is not reached by the two sides, here are some of your best options to watch games like Baylor versus Auburn, and most importantly, Ohio State versus Texas.

Call your friends who subscribe to other forms of streaming and ask for their login information for FOXSports.com, since all you need is a TV provider to ‘Watch Now’ on the site.

Sign up for another streaming service, like Hulu Live, and then cancel it after the weekend. They usually offer a free trial.

If those don't work, go to the local electronics store and buy the rabbit ears, though most televisions nowadays have a built-in receiver.

And last, you did not get this information from me. Become a pirate for the weekend, which is a thrill within itself. Just make sure to have your firewall working at full-speed once you do this. I would recommend a few sites, but I don't feel like getting fired today.

Ok, there you have it. If these two companies can't figure out a way to resolve this issue, I've given you enough resources to find the games of your choosing this weekend.

I am not liable for any type of virus that finds its way onto your devices of you choose option four. I just want to make that perfectly clear.

But don't worry, these things usually have a way of resolving themselves at the last hour. If not, then shame on both of them for drawing this out until the first major weekend of college football.