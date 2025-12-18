Young Georgia Fan Goes Viral For Refusing To Sing Rocky Top At Chorus Recital

There's a young man of conviction, right there!

There is no greater hatred in sports than a good old-fashioned college football rivalry.

I've read about wars in the Middle Ages that were more cordial than your typical banter between two fans from rival SEC schools who hate each other.

The intensity of these rivalries within the sport burns hot and bright, and the hatred is learned at a very young age.

If you don't believe me, take this young Georgia fan and his disdain for the Tennessee Volunteers.

By the looks of it, he's no older than maybe 10 or 11 years old, but his vehement abhorrence for all things Vols has the intensity of a Vietnam War veteran visiting Ho Chi Minh City for the first time in 70 years.

Just watch as he refuses to sing along to Rocky Top like the rest of his good, obedient classmates do.

It just means more in the SEC!

You all know me by now. I'm a diehard Florida Gator fan, but if I ever meet this kid in person, I'll buy him a soda, because he just gets it.

His parents deserve a lot of credit, too (beside the fact they are raising a Dawg). They taught this kid well; you NEVER sing your rivals' fight songs.

My son won't be caught DEAD doing the Seminole Chop or barking at his friends on the playground.

Sometimes we have to make sacrifices for our beliefs, and you just know this kid got an earful from his music teacher after the recital was over.

I also bet it was worth it for him, too.

This is a great lesson about being a man of convictions that will be invaluable for this kid when he gets older.

Everyone across X, regardless of their allegiances, has been heaping praise on the young Bulldog for his refusal to join in his rival's ritual.

You love to see it!

It's nice to see the college football community come together in a sign of unity and laud this young Georgia fan for standing on business.

Keep up the Vol hate, kid! Dare to go against the grain!