You'll Never Guess Which Saturday Playoff Ticket Was The Most Expensive

Saturday was an all-time sports day that was chock-full of nonstop action, enough for every sports junkie to get their fix.

We saw thrilling NFL games, plenty of NHL action, and, of course, three different College Football Playoff matchups to chow down on.

While the CFP dominated the television screens yesterday, plenty of people were in attendance to see the games as well.

You would think a home College Football Playoff game at an on-campus venue would set you back an arm and a leg, but by 2025 standards, the prices to get in the door weren't all that egregious.

However, one playoff game was significantly higher than the others from a pricepoint perspective, and I bet you'll never guess which game that was.

I said "playoff game," but I didn't specify which college playoff game.

My first question is where did they play this game? The moon?

Paying $650 to go see Montana and Montana State seems like the type of financial decision that would lead to you calling into The Dave Ramsey Show, but the rivalry game still saw a capacity crowd of over 25,000 rabid fans in attendance.

They got their money's worth, too, for the most part.

The game featured multiple double-digit comebacks on either side, with the home team coming out on top, but I still have to question throwing down a car payment to see two FCS teams play football.

With the same amount of money, you could theoretically have bought tickets to all four of the CFP games from this weekend and still had enough money left over for a small soda (not a large, though. Have you SEEN concession prices lately?).

Some fans pushed back on the notion that this ticket was overpriced, saying The Brawl features an atmosphere that is unmatched by any Power 4 school.

With the way things are going at the highest level of college football, I may have to start paying more attention to the lower level of the sport.

NIL and the transfer portal may end up being the FCS's gain.

At least that is the purest form of the sport at this point, though I may have to start saving up for tickets now.